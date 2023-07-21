Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 201,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

