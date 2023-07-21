Bank of America Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.84.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $578.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

