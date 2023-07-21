Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

