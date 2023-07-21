Barclays Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $47.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

TDC stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradata by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

