Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

