Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Insider Sells £330,000 in Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73), for a total value of £330,000 ($431,485.36).

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

LON BEG opened at GBX 131.24 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.02. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.97).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

