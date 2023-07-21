Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,910 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 3.8 %

HSII stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.