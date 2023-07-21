Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 138.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 477.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 21.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.31 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.