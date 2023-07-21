Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

PNFP stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

