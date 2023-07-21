Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 205.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

