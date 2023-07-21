Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $141.48.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.