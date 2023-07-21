Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYM. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

