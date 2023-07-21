Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4504 per share. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

