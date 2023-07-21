Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,681,000 after acquiring an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 11,679.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

