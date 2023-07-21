Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

