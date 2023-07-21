Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after acquiring an additional 749,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

