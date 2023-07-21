Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,828 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 170.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

