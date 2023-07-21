Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 4,118 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

