Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

