Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VersaBank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in VersaBank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VersaBank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

