Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.