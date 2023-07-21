Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,526 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

