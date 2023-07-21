Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

