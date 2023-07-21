Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

