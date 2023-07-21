Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $676.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

