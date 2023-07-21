Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

DGX stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

