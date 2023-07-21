Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 327,605 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

