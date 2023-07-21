Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 692.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 598,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 522,690 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2,335.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

