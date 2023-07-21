Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 51,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.3% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

