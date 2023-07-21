Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.