Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $109,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.8 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

