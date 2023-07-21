Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.