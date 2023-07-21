Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

