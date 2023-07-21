Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $94,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.