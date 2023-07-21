Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $95,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $161.26.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

