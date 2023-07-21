Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $87,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

