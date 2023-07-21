Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $97,000 in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $32.40 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.