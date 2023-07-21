Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $99,000 in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWFG opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

