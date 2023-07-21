Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $238.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

