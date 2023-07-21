Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $39,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,011,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,513,000 after acquiring an additional 521,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile



Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

