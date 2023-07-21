Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.4504 dividend. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

