Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.