Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FAF opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

