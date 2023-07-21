Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

