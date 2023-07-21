Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.