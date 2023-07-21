Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,692 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 496.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $53.94 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

