Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.9 %

SNOW opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

