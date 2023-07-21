Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 125.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,723,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

