Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

