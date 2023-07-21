Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

